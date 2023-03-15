‘Star Trek Discovery’ will end with it’s fifth season but fans will have to wait

Star Trek Discovery will end with its upcoming fifth season. Paramount+ will be bringing the popular series to a close, and in a frustrating move for fans, the final season has been pushed back until 2024.

Screen industry publication Variety broke the news that the series is coming to an end. The show is the first in the long running Star Trek franchise to feature a significant number of queer and gender diverse characters.

Among the shows characters was gay couple engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) the franchise’s first non-binary character, and their transgender partner Gray (Ian Alexander).

The cast also features many gay, bisexual, non-binary and transgender actors alongside Rapp, Cruz, del Barrio, Alexander, costar Mary Wiseman (pictured below) who played ensign Sylvia Tilly is bisexual, and engineer Jett Reno is played by legendary queer comedian Tig Notaro.

Star and producer Sonequa Martin-Green said the show had been a mind-blowing journey.

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is ending,” Martin-Green said.

“I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

“I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of ‘Trek’ with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of ‘Trek’ and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly…” Martin-Green said, finishing with her character’s catchphrase.

Since making it’s debut in 2017 the series has taken viewers on quite an epic journey. Originally it was set ten years prior to original 1960’s Star Trek series, but later series saw the crew travel hundreds of years into the future. Along the way there has been journey’s into alternative universes and across the galaxy thanks to the ships unique ‘spore drive’.

The show has also featured recent Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, who appeared as the ships original captain Phillipa Georgiou during the show’s first three seasons, Jason Issacs was part of the cast in the first year, and sci-fi superstar Doug Jones has played Commander Saru throughout the show’s run.

Anson Mount played Christopher Pike in the show’s second season, before joining spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. A new season of that show it expected later this year.

Fans of Discovery though will have to wait awhile. While season four aired in 2021, the fnal season is not expected until 2024.

