Take part in research about how people choose their romantic partner

Researcher Scott Devenport got in touch with OUTinPerth and asked us to highlight the research he’s doing at the moment, here’s Scott’s message;
My name is Scott and I’m a PhD candidate at Curtin University in Western Australia. I’m looking for Australian adults (18 years and older) who are currently seeking a romantic partner to complete a survey on how people choose romantic partners.
We are welcoming anyone to participate, but really need more LGBTIQA+ people. The survey takes about 15-20 minutes to complete and includes both closed-response questions and open-response questions where you have a chance to tell us a bit more.
We need a large sample for this study and would greatly appreciate your help in completing the survey, thank you!
To take part in the study head to the survey
Curtin University Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) has approved this study (HREC number HRE2021-0065).
