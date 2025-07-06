Facing tough times, local arts company launches fundraiser

2025 has seen three local arts companies close down and Brightside Productions are the latest to warn that they may face a similar fate unless vital funds can be raised.

Three established institutions in Perth have been forced to close this year due to a lack of government investment and long-term funding opportunities. Bright Side Productions is just one of many arts organisations working tirelessly to stay afloat in what they describe as an underfunded and undervalued industry.

Brightside Productions created educational shows and has been behind performances at the annual Fringe World festival in Perth. They are calling for a better plan for the revival and support of the local arts industry.

Despite having the strongest state economy in Australia, WA’s investment in The Arts remains comparatively low. While $54 million has been committed to a 10-year creative industries strategy, only $5.9 million was allocated in the most recent budget for core funding to major arts organisations. Brightwater Productions say this is leaving many smaller, independent companies without the support they need to survive.

Adam Mitchell, an award winner director who has worked in Perth and across Australia for many years is leading the charge for more investment from the government.

“A city without a thriving cultural life is a city in decline,” Mitchell said. “Perth risks becoming a cultural wasteland if we do not urgently and meaningfully invest in our artists and institutions.”

Recent months has seen the closure of the Fremantle Theatre Company, The Perth International Cabaret Festival and the Propel Youth Arts. Amy Fortnum, founder of Bright Side Productions, is worried about the future of her organisation too.

“It is upsetting that professional artists will work for as low as 10 cents an hour. No other profession would think that was acceptable.” Fortnum said.

Ali Welburn, founder of the Perth International Cabaret Festival echoed the concern.

“There is growing national concern about the state of Arts funding in WA,” Welburn said. “People are

asking why the state with the strongest and most stable economy in Australia is offering some of the poorest support to its Arts sector.”

To continue to create innovative and accessible theatrical experiences for audiences and artists, funds are needed to direct profits back into the pockets of creatives. Bright Side Productions is calling upon Western Australia to save a crucial industry in our increasingly disconnected world, giving talented locals the opportunity to pursue their passion and be paid fairly for it.

To tackle the immediate challenge Bright Side Productions is hosting a July fundraiser featuring an improv comedy show, quiz, and raffle with support from local creatives and businesses including Black Swan Theatre Company.

The event will take place on Thursday 17th July at The Red Room in Leederville. Tickets are on sale now.