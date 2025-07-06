Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Facing tough times, local arts company launches fundraiser

Culture

2025 has seen three local arts companies close down and Brightside Productions are the latest to warn that they may face a similar fate unless vital funds can be raised.

Three established institutions in Perth have been forced to close this year due to a lack of government investment and long-term funding opportunities. Bright Side Productions is just one of many arts organisations working tirelessly to stay afloat in what they describe as an underfunded and undervalued industry.

- Advertisement -

Brightside Productions created educational shows and has been behind performances at the annual Fringe World festival in Perth. They are calling for a better plan for the revival and support of the local arts industry.

Despite having the strongest state economy in Australia, WA’s investment in The Arts remains comparatively low. While $54 million has been committed to a 10-year creative industries strategy, only $5.9 million was allocated in the most recent budget for core funding to major arts organisations. Brightwater Productions say this is leaving many smaller, independent companies without the support they need to survive.

Adam Mitchell, an award winner director who has worked in Perth and across Australia for many years is leading the charge for more investment from the government.

“A city without a thriving cultural life is a city in decline,” Mitchell said. “Perth risks becoming a cultural wasteland if we do not urgently and meaningfully invest in our artists and institutions.”

Amy Fortnum.

Recent months has seen the closure of the Fremantle Theatre Company, The Perth International Cabaret Festival and the Propel Youth Arts. Amy Fortnum, founder of Bright Side Productions, is worried about the future of her organisation too.

“It is upsetting that professional artists will work for as low as 10 cents an hour. No other profession would think that was acceptable.” Fortnum said.

Ali Welburn.

Ali Welburn, founder of the Perth International Cabaret Festival echoed the concern.

“There is growing national concern about the state of Arts funding in WA,” Welburn said. “People are
asking why the state with the strongest and most stable economy in Australia is offering some of the poorest support to its Arts sector.”

To continue to create innovative and accessible theatrical experiences for audiences and artists, funds are needed to direct profits back into the pockets of creatives. Bright Side Productions is calling upon Western Australia to save a crucial industry in our increasingly disconnected world, giving talented locals the opportunity to pursue their passion and be paid fairly for it.

To tackle the immediate challenge Bright Side Productions is hosting a July fundraiser featuring an improv comedy show, quiz, and raffle with support from local creatives and businesses including Black Swan Theatre Company.

The event will take place on Thursday 17th July at The Red Room in Leederville. Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

News

Melbourne’s The Laird and Eagle Leather targeted with homophobic graffiti

0
Vandals have attacked both locations with messages of hate.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Alison Goldfrapp, dearALICE, Hugel, Skuzland, Kae Tempest and the return of Arrested Development.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director George Cukor was born in 1899

0
George Cukor made his mark as a director in Hollywood in the 1930s and continued to make films through to the early 1980s.
Community

New scheme offers $40,000 grant for short film

0
Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF) has partnered with Pride Foundation Australia (PFA) on a new short film initiative.  

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Melbourne’s The Laird and Eagle Leather targeted with homophobic graffiti

0
Vandals have attacked both locations with messages of hate.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Alison Goldfrapp, dearALICE, Hugel, Skuzland, Kae Tempest and the return of Arrested Development.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director George Cukor was born in 1899

0
George Cukor made his mark as a director in Hollywood in the 1930s and continued to make films through to the early 1980s.
Community

New scheme offers $40,000 grant for short film

0
Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF) has partnered with Pride Foundation Australia (PFA) on a new short film initiative.  
Culture

G Flip announces their new album will be titled ‘Dream Ride’

0
The album arrives in September but there will be a new track released later this week.

Melbourne’s The Laird and Eagle Leather targeted with homophobic graffiti

Graeme Watson -
Vandals have attacked both locations with messages of hate.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New tracks from Alison Goldfrapp, dearALICE, Hugel, Skuzland, Kae Tempest and the return of Arrested Development.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Film director George Cukor was born in 1899

OUTinPerth -
George Cukor made his mark as a director in Hollywood in the 1930s and continued to make films through to the early 1980s.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture