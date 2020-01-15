Tasmanian LGBTIQ+ advocates praise outgoing Premier Will Hodgman

Tasmanian LGBTIQ community advocates have praised Will Hodgman, saying they hope the outgoing Premier’s successor will also support LGBTIQ equality and inclusion.

After almost two decades in politics, the Liberal Premier of Tasmania made the surprise announcement yesterday that he would be stepping away from his role.

“As we approach the halfway mark with two more years of this term of government, I believe that now is the right time for me to allow new leadership,” Hodgman said in yesterday’s announcement.

“It’s unlikely, indeed would not be that case, that I would want to contest the next election, so this gives new leadership an opportunity at this point in time with the foundations well set.”

Equality Tasmania have thanked Hodgman, who gave his party a conscience vote on a number of LGBTIQ issues including same-sex parenting laws (which he voted for), and was a strong supporter of marriage equality.

“Will Hodgman is the kind of leader the Liberal Party needs more of, compassionate, inclusive, willing to listen to those who are disadvantaged and willing to stand up for equality,” said Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome.

“We didn’t always agree, including on hate speech laws and transgender equality, but we were able to disagree in a way that was respectful.”

“I hope Will Hodgman’s successor carries on his legacy of equality and inclusion.”

As well as supporting legislative reforms, Will Hodgman was the first Australian Liberal leader to apologise for former laws criminalising homosexuality and the first Tasmanian Premier to convene an LGBTIQ government policy group – which saw the development of a new Tasmanian Government LGBTIQ policy framework.

Hodgman served as the 45th Premier of Tasmania, winning his second term in the 2018 state election.