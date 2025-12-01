Tasmania’s Parliament House hosts gender health care forum

Equality Tasmania is celebrating the success of their forum on gender affirming care for young Tasmanians held in Parliament House today.

Organised by Equality Tasmania representative Trenton Hoare, the Living Proof forum featured experts in the field alongside Amilie Courtney, a young woman with lived experience, and her parents.

Eloise Brook, CEO of Australian Professional Association for Trans Health; Yalei Wilson, clinical psychologist and; Dr Miro Rainsford, counsellor and behavioural sciences researcher, also appeared at the forum.

“We planned for 70 people to attend today’s forum but almost 100 came, so there was standing room only,” Hoare said.

“There is a significant amount of misinformation about health care for young trans and gender diverse people and the forum helped to inform members of the public about what the scientific evidence tells us.

“It was great to see so many politicians, health professionals and members of the community attending today’s forum.

“They left with a better understanding of how affirming care saves young lives and keeps families together.”

Ahead of Living Proof, Equality Tasmania’s Rodney Croome launched a new group – the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians, which will be co-convened by MPs from numerous parties with a mission to inform MPs on issues of concern to our communities.

Co-convenors of the group are the Liberals Minister for Health Bridget Archer, Shadow Minister for Equality Ella Haddad, Independent Members Kristie Johnson and Meg Webb, and Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff.

“The most important LGBTIQA+ law reforms in our state’s history – including the decriminalisation of homosexuality, anti-discrimination protections and gender recognition laws – have been achieved with politicians working together across the parliament,” Croome said of the group’s launch.

“The Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians group will foster cooperation across political lines, as well as raise awareness and support among MPs by conducting events highlighting the continued discrimination and disadvantages facing the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Images: Rod Spark Photography