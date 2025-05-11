Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

The 24-Hour Play Generator is firing up

Culture

WA Youth Theatre Company’s (WAYTCO) annual 24-Hour Play Generator is ready to fire up again, inspiring young writers, directors, actors and other creatives.

On Saturday 7 June, Writing Day, a room full of keen young writers aged 15-26 will pen for 12 hours straight, assisted by dramaturgs Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Donna Hughes, Emily McClean and WAYTCo Artistic Director Amelia Burke. These creatives will that night select six winning plays.

At break of dawn on Saturday 14 June, six directors will receive their script, a youth assistant, a youth cast, and a space within the Subiaco Arts Centre in which to carry out an intense 12-hour development and rehearsal.

At the 24th hour, audience members will arrive to enjoy six world premieres in one evening: The freshest work in the state!

The 2025 line up of professional WA directors includes Humphrey Bower, Elise Wilson, Alexandria Steffenson, Ruby Lorraine, and WAYTCo Artistic Director Amelia Burke. What will these experienced hands do with youngbloods and a furiously ticking clock?

WAYTCo’s 24 Hour Play Generator pushes participants to their creative edge, incubating some of the most exciting and untapped talent in the state. You don’t miss WA’s next generation of artists rising to the challenge.

Get in fast because this amazing event always sells out. Tickets are on sale now.

