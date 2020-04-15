The Blue Room announce digital season launch for 2020 program

The Blue Room Theatre have announced they will be launching their 2020 season on Thursday 16th March, presenting an online showcase of this year’s season.

Described as a “series of tantalising tasters”, The Blue Room will be hosting activities on Zoom and social media throughout the day with the artists. Blue Room Executive Director Julian Hobba will also be hosting an online disco party to round out the celebrations.

The lineup will include snippets of The Summer of Our Lives by Western Sky Projects, Beginning at the End (of Capitalism) by Phoebe Sullivan, small & cute oh no by Squid Viscious Theatre and The Golem, or, Next Year in Jerusalem by Humphrey Bower and Tim Green.

“We would love nothing more than to welcome you with open arms into The Blue Room Theatre to launch the 2020 Season with you and to celebrate the WA artists who keep the pulse of our city beating,” The Blue Room said in a statement.

“But, amidst the coronavirus cancellations and gathering restrictions, we’re unable to assemble our community in person to do this.”

“We hope you’ll virtually gather with us and enjoy the online party.”

You can catch the full season announcement on Instagram Live from 9am, with activities on Facebook Live and Zoom throughout the day.

For all the info on how to join in the fun, head to blueroom.org.au

