The Cale Street Festival returns to Midland in February

The Cale Street Festival returns to bring heaps of fun to Midland on Sunday 23 February, and accessibility will be central to this year’s event.

Following a successful debut last year, the festival will celebrate all that summer offers with family friendly activities, market stalls, live music and delicious food outlets.

The event is being coordinated by local town team, Midland Junction Collective, who are working with the theme “wheel-ability”.

“It’s all about access and ability,” said MJC’s Elizabeth Archer. “It’s about how we get around our town thoughtfully, about people power, not cars”.

“We want those on foot, pushing prams, wheeling wheelchairs, skating and riding bikes and scooters to feel safe and welcome – and for this to continue in the long term.”

Involving as many community groups and local businesses as possible, the Cale Street Festival aims to showcase the power of the wheel through energy production, artworks, transport and entertainment.

“We’ll have pedal-powered smoothie machines, bike workshops, chocolate wheels and community artworks – with everything revolving around the wheel!”

Other highlights of the Cale Street Festival include a wide range of live music, a variety of food experiences, plus family fun with carnival rides, a special zone of free activities, face painting, and there will be weird and wonderful art activations throughout the precinct.

Mark Sunday 23rd February in your diary for a trip to Midland for the Cale Street Festival.

Source: Media Release