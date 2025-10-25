The Equality Project responds to criticism of its ‘Better Together’ podcast

The Equality Project, the organisation behind next week’s Better Together conference in Adelaide, has responded to public criticism of its podcast series.

Warning: This report contains statements that may be upsetting to some readers.

- Advertisement -

In the lead up to the annual LGBTIQA+ rights conference the new podcast series has featured interviews with a series of speakers from different backgrounds including author Benjamin Law, former Greens senator Janet Rice, Indigenous rights advocate Leanne Brooke, longtime LGBTIQA+ rights activist Jac Tomlins, Swedish activist Frank Berglund, and former Victorian Equal Opportunity Commissioner Ro Allen.

But it was a chat with Matt Beard, the Executive Director of international LGBTIQA+ rights organisation All Out that drew concern from Victorian based Drummond Street Services who have announced their severing ties with The Equality Project over the contents on the conversation.

CEO Karen Field posted to social media calling the podcast discussion about the approach to transgender rights between Beard and The Equality Project’s founder Jason Tuazon-McCheyne as “problematic”.

Field called for the podcast to be deleted and demand the team at Better Together undergo a “restorative, accountable and educative process”

“The podcast included views about the trans community that are harmful and ideologically driven, alongside a belief that this warranted a “brave conversation” as part of the current LGBTIQA+ movements or campaigns.” she said.

“The conversation was not based on clinical evidence or the lived experience of our trans community from across the world, including Australia. These views lean on cherry-picked, problematic research and government-funded consultation reports that do not include the voices of those being spoken about in relation to a range of issues.”

In the podcast Matt Beard outlines his approach to building consensus for political change before suggesting the LGBTIQA+ communities have taken the wrong approach on a number of issues relating to the rights of people who are transgender.

His views on transgender participation is sport, self ID for gender recognition, and the affirmation model of gender treatment for youth go largely unchallenged in the conversation.

In a statement The Equality Project defended the podcast series, while also offering an apology to those offended by it.

“In August 2025, Better Together produced a podcast series “Better Together: Brave Conversations”. This series was born out of the increasing number of people in the LGBTIQA+ community telling us they felt like it was no longer safe for them to have a thought or an opinion that differed with the people around them. So we asked a group of people to discuss “what aren’t we talking about” – and we also asked them to consider what if they are wrong.



“First, and most importantly, it was never our intention to cause harm or hurt to anyone, let alone the trans and gender diverse community, who we know – because we’ve been working with them for 10 years – are at the forefront of the current attacks on the LGBTIQA+ community. We sincerely and unreservedly apologise for that. We’re listening. We’re learning. This conversation matters, and so do the people in it.



“We knew that not everyone would agree with everything said. But we believe that the way forward is to listen, and to talk, even to people who disagree with you. In a world that is increasingly polarised, the only solution is to come together.



“Drummond Street Services (DSS) raised their concerns with us and we were happy to talk to them and hear their position.



“Better Together is, and has always been, a space for all members of our community, including transgender and gender diverse people. This year, of the 92 sessions being presented, 52% are being run by or for trans and gender diverse people, and 85% of scholarship recipients identify as transgender or gender diverse.



“Shutting down discussion is the opposite of what Better Together, and The Equality Project, is about. We look forward to welcoming the community to Adelaide next week – we truly believe that we are better, together.” they concluded.

Next week’s Better Together conference is set to run in Adelaide over two days with over 80 sessions in the program. OUTinPerth will be covering the conference and presenting two sessions.

Drummond Street Services, The Equality Project: Better Together and All Out have been approached for comment.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au