The Human League add more dates to Australian tour

Australia is definitely excited that The Human League are touring in 2024.

The band’s two sell-out Perth shows have had to be pushed back a few days to allow more dates to be added in other cities.

Second shows have been announced for Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for these second shows go on early bird pre-sale from 9am AEST, Wednesday 16 August and general on sale from 9am AEST, Friday 18 August.

To accommodate the extra shows the Perth dates have been shifted. People who bought tickets for the Wednesday 13th March show should now lock off Sunday 17th March in their diaries, while those who scooped up tickets for the band’s first announced Perth show on Thursday 14th March are now scheduled for Saturday 16th March.

With both Perth shows sold out already, die hard fans wanting to see the band should look at booking a holiday in Sydney and Melbourne – but don’t dawdle they are sure to sell-out fast.

The tour will see the band playing their iconic Dare album in full alongside their many other hits. he apex of 80s synth-pop, Dare contained four hit singles, including the synth pop masterpiece Don’t You Want Me, Love Action, The Sound of The Crowd and Open Your Heart.

Rolling Stone magazine ranks Dare in the top 100 albums of the 1980s, describing it as “an alluring synthesizer-soaked brand of rock, most remembered for its slick synthesizers, drum machines, dance rhythms and palatable pop”.

When Dare was first released Countdown host Molly Meldrum declared it was as good as all the albums by The Beatles, Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and the best albums by Pink Floyd and The Beach Boys. The claim drew a lot of flak but it’s one Molly stands by to this day.

This will be the band’s first Australia shows since they supported Culture Club in 2017.

