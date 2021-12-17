WAYTCo invites young creators to join in The Loungeroom Project

After a successful debut during lockdown 2020, The Loungeroom Project is again calling those with a flair for the performing arts – or just looking for something fun and different to do on the holidays – to take advantage of this free at-home theatre making course from anywhere in the state. Then create, film & submit a short performance for a chance at the 5K+ prize pool.

Learn everything you need to know about performance making and capturing it via your mobile from 12 renowned theatre and film industry professionals in free online tutorials released Monday, Wednesday and Friday until 17 December. Topics range from storytelling and physical performance through to lighting, filming and editing.

Rehearse and develop your original performance piece, up to 5 minutes long, using whatever and whoever’s at home, then perform your work in your lounge (or elsewhere in or around your home), and film it on any mobile device.

Entrants can win via the Junior (ages 13 – 17) or Senior (ages 18 – 26) categories. Each category offers two prize opportunities: a Jury Award and a People’s Choice. That’s four prizes in total to be won, each comprising $1000 cash plus a $350 voucher from Perth sneaker and streetwear purveyors 1OFF Store.

Tutorials are closed captioned to increase the project’s accessibility for hearing impaired and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) participants. Each tutorial also includes a short segment from artists with selfcare tips.

WAYTCo General Manager Leah Maund said the Project is about encouraging learning, participation, creative practice and statewide connection for young people at a time when the world is still fragmented.

“The future of live performance is shining bright in our young people, and based on last year’s level of participation and entries, we know there are countless more stories out there, waiting to be told. We’re here to give young storytellers the skills and platform to present their ideas and their voice,” Maund says.

WAYTCo Artistic Director James Berlyn adds that he was thrilled with the calibre of professional artists in WA lending their expertise and creative insights to the project.

“We have outstanding tutorials from award-winning artists like Zoe Pepper, Ella Hetherington, WAAPA’s internationally renowned Jeremy James, Yirra Yaakin’s Eva Mullaley and The Big Hoo-HAA!’s Libby Klysz, amongst others,” said Berlyn.

The Project’s soon-to-be-announced judging panel will assess entries based on originality of concept, creative use of space and performance excellence.

Up to 20 finalists in each age group will have their entries posted to WAYTCo’s socials to invite votes for the People’s Choice awards.

WAYTCo is supported by partner Healthway, and The Loungeroom Project proudly heralds the Act Belong Commit health message.

All you need to take part is internet access and a mobile device. For the chance to win, you need to submit your entry by 29 January 2022.

Find project guidelines, 2021 tutorials (plus 2020’s tutorials and winning entries for extra inspiration) at loungeroomproject.com.au

