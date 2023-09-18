The musical ‘RENT’ will tour Australia in 2024

The multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT, will embark on a national tour in 2024.

The musical will commence in Brisbane in January 2024 followed by seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra, with tickets on sale in coming months.

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City’s East Village, where dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds. Featuring the iconic songs Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me and La Vie Bohème, this groundbreaking phenomenon is described as being more than a musical; it’s a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Producer Lauren Peters said the musical which had it’s premiere in 1996 was already considered a timeless classic.

“I can’t wait to bring RENT back to the Australian stage in this brand-new never-before-seen production This show hasn’t toured here since 1998! I feel very lucky to be a part of Jonathan

Larson’s phenomenon, and I know our audiences will feel exactly the same way.” Peters said.

Jonathan Larson’s RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later.

Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

The musical is based on the Puccini opera La Bohème, which itself is based on the 1851 novel Scenes of a Bohemian Life by Henri Mugler. A film version of the musical was made in 2005 with many of the original Broadway cast members recreating their parts. Anthony Rapp, Taye Diggs, Idina Menzel, Tracie Thoms, and Jessie L. Martin are among the cast members.

The musical will begin its journey around Australia with a season in Brisbane at the QPAC Playhouse opening on 27th January. It will then head to Melbourne on 17th February, before moving on to Newcastle on 15th March.

The Perth season will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from 11th – 26th May, after that the show will head to Canberra from 7th June. No Sydney dates have been announced.

rentmusical.au

OIP Staff

