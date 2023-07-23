The remixes of Kylie’s ‘Padam Padam’ have finally arrived!

It’s two months since Kylie Minogue shared the infectious Padam Padam with the world, and now finally some much sought after remixes of the tune have arrived.

At first fans could only enjoy the original version of the tune which only runs for a little over two minutes. After a few weeks an extended version was released taking the tune up to 4-min in length.

Jax Jones Remix

The first remix from Jax Jones is totally for the dance floor with a thumping dance beat and slightly faster vocals. The mix is filled with laser sounds, sirens, additional keyboards and Kylie chanting just a single “Padam” in places. It builds up to a huge crescendo and clocks in at just 3 minutes and 24 seconds.

ABSOLUTE Padam All Weekend Remix Edit

Even shorter at just three minutes this version of the song is the version you might hear a little later in the night at a club. It’s still got a four to the floor drum beat but there also moments where it switches to a more ethereal sound and pitch shifted clips of Kylie’s vocals.

HAAi Remix

Top of the pile is the 6 and half minute remix from HAAi. The London based Australian musician, who grew up in Karratha, transforms the tune. Her take is filled with intriguing takes on the vocals, a mesmerising background of electronic sounds, but the sing-a-long chorus is retained.

Padam Padam is the first single from Kylie’s forthcoming album Tension which will be out in September. The new album will be the 16th album of Minogue’s recording career which began back in 1988 with her self-titled debut record.

The song has been a huge hit around the globe and made it into the Top 10 in the British charts, making Kylie one of the few artists to have a top hit in five different decades. In Australia the song has gotten to 19 on the ARIA charts.

The follow up to the singer’s 2020 album Disco will have eleven tunes. The album will include Padam Padam, Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, Tension, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, 10 Out of 10 and Story.

The new record is described as being filled with “unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.”

OIP Staff

