Kylie delivers the brilliant ‘Padam Padam’ and fans are loving it

Kylie Minogue has released her new single Padam Padam and fans are totally loving the tune.

The song got its first airplay on BBC radio earlier today and arrived on streaming services shortly afterwards. A few hours later Kylie shared a stunning video to accompany the song.

The song is the first single from Kylie’s forthcoming album Tension which will be out in September. The new album will be the 16th album of Minogue’s recording career which began back in 1988 with her self-titled debut record.

The follow up to the singer’s 2020 album Disco will have eleven tunes and today fans recently got a look at the albums artwork and found out the names of the new songs.

The album will include Padam Padam, Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, Tension, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, 10 Out of 10 and Story.

The new record is described as being filled with “unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.”

Padam Padam, the title describes the feeling of your heartbeat, was written by Ina Wroldsen and Peter Rycroft aka Lostboy, who also produced the song.

For the amazing video Kylie turned to acclaimed filmmaker Sophie Muller. The clip features the singer dressed in a distinctive Mugler catsuit with a cape. Muller has an impressive resume having previously worked with Eurythmics, Shakespear’s Sister, No Doubt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Garbage, and many others.

Muller has been behind many of Kylie’s recent videos including Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You, Kiss of Life, A Second to Midnight, Magic, Golden, Stop Me From Falling, Golden and Say Something.

The new song has certainly received the thumbs up from fans who have taken to social media to share their love for the song.

