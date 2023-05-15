The Spectre’s Basket-Ball raised thousands for Living Proud

Perth Spectres Basketball Club held their annual gala ball fundraiser the BASKET-BALL over the weekend raising thousands of dollars for Living Proud.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘Circus’, and it has been described as a huge success and a night to remember.

Raising a record-breaking amount of $12,346.00 through a silent auction and raffle. The club will donate 20% of the proceeds, $2469.20, to Living Proud WA, the long-standing

community-based organisation that provides support to LGBTIQA+ people.

The remaining $9,876.80 will go towards supporting the club’s operations, including the provision of free training and plays every fortnight, the creation of a new junior basketball club, and the establishment of a Wheelchair Basketball side.

Guest speaker Trevor Torrance, ex Perth Wildcats Player, delivered a powerful speech about his experiences as a professional basketball player and the importance of identity and self-worth. He

also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to speak at the event, which he described as a healing experience.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s event,” said Justin Barnes, Community Leader at the club.

“We are grateful for the support of the community, and we are proud to be able to make a donation to Living Proud WA. We are also excited to use the funds raised to continue our mission of creating a safe and inclusive space for LGBTIQA+ people and friends from all types of abilities,” said Club leader Gabbii Maihi-Tekai.

The attendees were also entertained by drag performer Alexis Armstrong.

The event was supported by club sponsors Xceed Real Estate and Spectres Australia, and event supporters Pan Pacific Perth, Connections Night Club, Diamond Heels, Rocket Launcher, Perth Networking Club, The Stirling Arms, VenuesLive, Perth Wildcats and Centrepeices HQ.

