Trump administration ends funding for LGBTIQA+ suicide prevention phoneline

The Trevor Project will be forced to close down its LGBTIQA+ focused suicide prevention help line after the Trump Administration informed them that their funding will not be renewed.

The administration has chosen not to renew the funding for the service which was only established in 2022 saying it’s counsellors deliver “radical gender ideology” to young people.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said the decision has left him “devastated and heartbroken” and that the service would close down in the next 30 days.

A spokesman for the White House Office of Management and Budget said funding would continue for 988 Lifeline, a wider suicide prevention hotline.

“The president’s Budget funds the 988 at $520 million – the same number as under Biden. It does not, however, grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents,” the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump.

Numerous studies have shown that gay, lesbian and transgender youth experience suicide ideation at much higher levels than their heterosexual and cis-gender peers, and that dedicated services are effective at providing assistance.

The service run by the Trevor Project allowed people calling the general 998 helpline number to select to speak to an LGBTIQA+ friendly responder who was a peer and also under the age of 25.

Since returning to power in January the Trump administration has energetically worked to remove any support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives of any form.

“The administration is eliminating a critical, life-saving resource that was part of this nation’s public health infrastructure,” said Black, adding that it appeared that the country “has failed our LGBTQ+ young people.”

““This is devastating, to say the least. Suicide prevention is about people, not politics. The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible.” Black said, noting that the administration appeared to be deliberately making a series of announcements during International Pride Month.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au