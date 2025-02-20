The Vic Park Pride are getting ready to create an huge mural

Are you free this Saturday and feeling creative?

Vic Park Pride are inviting the LGBTQIA+ community to share ideas and inspiration for a new mural on the front of their centre.

Facilitated by the mural’s recently selected artist Emily Rose your input will help guide the design and creative vision, making this a true reflection of our community.

No art experience needed—just your voice & creativity!

The event will be taking place on Saturday 22nd February from 3pm – 5pm at the Vic Park Community Centre. If you’d like to go along just drop them a note via email.