Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The Vic Park Pride are getting ready to create an huge mural

Community

Are you free this Saturday and feeling creative?

Vic Park Pride are  inviting the LGBTQIA+ community to share ideas and inspiration for a new mural on the front of their centre.

- Advertisement -

Facilitated by the mural’s recently selected artist Emily Rose your input will help guide the design and creative vision, making this a true reflection of our community.

No art experience needed—just your voice & creativity!

The event will be taking place on Saturday 22nd February from 3pm – 5pm at the Vic Park Community Centre. If you’d like to go along just drop them a note via email.

Latest

Culture

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

0
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Culture

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

0
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
News

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

0
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Local

Premier Roger Cook questions Libby Mettam’s standards

0
The premier asks why Libby Mettam is dumping one candidate when she's stood by others.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

0
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Culture

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

0
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
News

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

0
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Local

Premier Roger Cook questions Libby Mettam’s standards

0
The premier asks why Libby Mettam is dumping one candidate when she's stood by others.
Local

Australian Christian Lobby throws their support behind Basil Zempilas

0
The lobby group will deliver 10,000 flyers across Churchlands to support Zempilas entering parliament.

Decades after it premiered ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ remains polarising

Graeme Watson -
The iconic 70s musical gets mixed reactions.
Read more

Pamela Rabe chats about her award winning role in ‘August: Osage Country’

Graeme Watson -
The acclaimed actor stars in the acclaimed production of 'August: Osage County'.
Read more

US fire captain, who was targeted as a ‘DEI’ hire, found dead in her own home

OUTinPerth -
Police believe 49-year-old Rebecca Morodi was a victim of domestic violence.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture