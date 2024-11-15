Together, Go West! PrideFEST 2024 officially begins

Western Australia has already been buzzing with Pride celebrations since November arrived, but PrideFEST 2024 officially begins today!

Pride WA’s 10-day festival will bring more than 100 events to Perth to celebrate and showcase our city’s LGBTQIA+ culture, creativity and community – all to the tune of this year’s theme: Together, Go West.

The festival proper kicks off tonight with the opening party in Northbridge’s Pride Piazza from 5pm with ultra-glam MC Famous Sharron, drag performances from the fabulous Cougar Morrison, DJ Her Highness on the decks, and an update on the progress on Perth’s bid to host the Gay Games – a long-running international sporting event for the LGBTQIA+ community.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the City’s support of Pride WA spanned more 26 years and was proud to host the PrideFEST program in Perth this year.

“It’s great to see so many exciting events taking place in Northbridge, the home of Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community,” Zempilas said.

“From the spectacular Pride Parade to community gatherings, PrideFEST is truly a city-wide celebration, and we invite everyone to join us.”

In June 2024, the City of Perth committed just over $1million towards PrideFEST 2024 – 2026, and offered a brand new home for Fair Day celebrations with the Supreme Court Gardens.

City of Perth celebrations also feature Intrinsèque at the Council House Gallery, a new series of works by Christophe Canato, commissioned by the City of Perth to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities through photography. The exhibition will also include works by a range of Australian LGBTQIA+ artists.

“This year’s PrideFEST theme is Together, Go West – we’re celebrating Western Australia’s unique and dynamic LGBTQIA+ community,” Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said.

“We encourage everyone to come down to Fairday at the beautiful Supreme Court Gardens, to grab a ticket our inaugural PrideFEST Live Concert at Ice Cream Factory (featuring Australian music icons PNAU, Vera Blue, Cub Sport and Montaigne) and to line the streets of Northbridge for the PrideFEST Parade.”

This month, the City of Perth will launch the LGBTQIA+ Plan 2025 – 2029, which builds on the first plan from 2021 and reaffirms the City’s commitment to celebrating diversity and ensuring Perth remains welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

PrideFEST 2024’s Opening Party starts from 5pm on Friday 15 November at Pride Piazza, followed by Fairday at Supreme Court Gardens on Sunday 17 November.

The PrideFEST LIVE concert takes over the Ice Cream Factory on Friday 22 November, and of course you can catch the Pride Parade on the streets of Northbridge from 6pm on Saturday 23 November.

Check out the full program at pridewa.com.au