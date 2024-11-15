Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Together, Go West! PrideFEST 2024 officially begins

Community

Western Australia has already been buzzing with Pride celebrations since November arrived, but PrideFEST 2024 officially begins today!

Pride WA’s 10-day festival will bring more than 100 events to Perth to celebrate and showcase our city’s LGBTQIA+ culture, creativity and community – all to the tune of this year’s theme: Together, Go West.

- Advertisement -

The festival proper kicks off tonight with the opening party in Northbridge’s Pride Piazza from 5pm with ultra-glam MC Famous Sharron, drag performances from the fabulous Cougar Morrison, DJ Her Highness on the decks, and an update on the progress on Perth’s bid to host the Gay Games – a long-running international sporting event for the LGBTQIA+ community.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the City’s support of Pride WA spanned more 26 years and was proud to host the PrideFEST program in Perth this year.

“It’s great to see so many exciting events taking place in Northbridge, the home of Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community,” Zempilas said.

“From the spectacular Pride Parade to community gatherings, PrideFEST is truly a city-wide celebration, and we invite everyone to join us.”

In June 2024, the City of Perth committed just over $1million towards PrideFEST 2024 – 2026, and offered a brand new home for Fair Day celebrations with the Supreme Court Gardens.

City of Perth celebrations also feature Intrinsèque at the Council House Gallery, a new series of works by Christophe Canato, commissioned by the City of Perth to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities through photography. The exhibition will also include works by a range of Australian LGBTQIA+ artists.

“This year’s PrideFEST theme is Together, Go West – we’re celebrating Western Australia’s unique and dynamic LGBTQIA+ community,” Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly said.

“We encourage everyone to come down to Fairday at the beautiful Supreme Court Gardens, to grab a ticket our inaugural PrideFEST Live Concert at Ice Cream Factory (featuring Australian music icons PNAU, Vera Blue, Cub Sport and Montaigne) and to line the streets of Northbridge for the PrideFEST Parade.”

This month, the City of Perth will launch the LGBTQIA+ Plan 2025 – 2029, which builds on the first plan from 2021 and reaffirms the City’s commitment to celebrating diversity and ensuring Perth remains welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

PrideFEST 2024’s Opening Party starts from 5pm on Friday 15 November at Pride Piazza, followed by Fairday at Supreme Court Gardens on Sunday 17 November.

The PrideFEST LIVE concert takes over the Ice Cream Factory on Friday 22 November, and of course you can catch the Pride Parade on the streets of Northbridge from 6pm on Saturday 23 November.

Check out the full program at pridewa.com.au

Latest

Culture

The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

0
The ever popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon...
News

Briefs returned to Finge World with two shows ‘Jealous’ and ‘Knickers’

0
It's always on of the most popular shows.
Culture

Robbie Williams takes on a different look for biopic

0
The film based on the singer's life is coming to cinemas.
Culture

Denzel Washington reveals a gay kiss was cut from ‘Gladiator II’

0
Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington has been getting rave reviews...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

0
The ever popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon...
News

Briefs returned to Finge World with two shows ‘Jealous’ and ‘Knickers’

0
It's always on of the most popular shows.
Culture

Robbie Williams takes on a different look for biopic

0
The film based on the singer's life is coming to cinemas.
Culture

Denzel Washington reveals a gay kiss was cut from ‘Gladiator II’

0
Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington has been getting rave reviews...
News

Premier Roger Cook calls on Thomas Brough to withdraw as Liberal candidate for Albany

0
The premier says the Albany doctor should stand down over comments he made about LGBTIQA+ people.

The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

OUTinPerth -
The ever popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon and have shared the trailer for their ninth series, the first two feature a...
Read more

Briefs returned to Finge World with two shows ‘Jealous’ and ‘Knickers’

OUTinPerth -
It's always on of the most popular shows.
Read more

Robbie Williams takes on a different look for biopic

OUTinPerth -
The film based on the singer's life is coming to cinemas.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture