Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announce arrival of their second child

Diver Tom Daley and his screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the arrival of their second child.

Sharing pictures to his Instagram account, Daley announced they welcomed new baby Phoenix Rose Black-Daley into the world, and their first child Robbie was ‘Loving being a big brother.”

The couple said their second son had been born on 28th March via a surrogate. Their first child Robert Ray was born in 2018 and was named after Daley father who had passed away from a brain tumour in 2011 aged 40.

The couple have previously spoken about their decision to have their children via surrogacy in the USA rather than Britain because of the different legal requirements between the two countries. Daley is British, while Black was born in the USA.

OIP Staff

