Toni Collette delivers a lot of laughs in ‘Mafia Mama’

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Mafia Mama | Dir: Catherine Hardwicke | ★ ★ ★

Middle aged suburban mother Kristin is dealing with the challenges of being an empty nester as her son heads off to college, a misogynistic boss who doesn’t value her work, and a deadbeat husband who never fails to disappoint. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the Italian grandfather she’s never met has died, and she’s suddenly asked to travel quickly to Rome to help settle his affairs.

While Kristin is thinking the trip to Rome might be a chance to do some shopping, see the sights, and have a little adventure, she didn’t bargain on discovering she’s the new head of a powerful Calabrian Mafia family.

Does a suburban soccer mum have what it takes to rule with an iron first? Kristin’s never even watched The Godfather movies – whose got that many hours spare?

Toni Collette really is the Queen of the ugly cry, and nobody else does a bland to beautiful transformation like she can. This role is tailor made for the actor and you’d be forgiven for wondering why it’s not called ‘Muriel’s Mafia’.

Monica Bellucci is perfectly cast as Bianca, the right-hand woman who is ready to guide Kristin on the finer points of being a total boss. While there’s an accompanying cast of henchmen for both Kritin’s Balbano family, and their sworn enemies, who deliver a steady stream of chuckles.

There are a few moments which are incredibly violent, and while these are played for laughs, they’re not for the squeamish. It’s a light-hearted, funny and enjoyable film, it’s great to see two women in the lead roles, but you’ll have had hangovers that have made a longer lasting impression.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.