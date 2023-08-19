Trans woman banned from world chess as organisation conducts review

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The world’s top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot participate in official events for women.

The organisation says they will undertake a review, but it will take up to two years. The decision has drawn criticism from both women’s rights groups and transgender rights advocates.

FIDE, the Swiss based organisation published its decision on Monday and will take effect on 21st August. They said there had been been an increasing number of requests from transgender women.

“Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided,” the federation said.

“In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female the player has no right to participate in official Fide events for women until further Fide’s decision is made,” it said.

While many sports have grappled with how to create equitable and fair pathways for transgender women to participate in the physical sports, the decision from the chess organisation has been questioned due to the playing off chess not involving a physical component.

British MP Angela Wallasey said the decision was offensive to women.

“There is no physical advantage in chess unless you believe men are inherently more able to play than women – I spent my chess career being told women’s brains were smaller than men’s and we shouldn’t even be playing – This ban is ridiculous and offensive to women.”

Yosha Iglesias, a transgender chess player from France who FIDE currently recognises as female, told The Times in London that the decision was sexist.

“There’s no biological advantage whatsoever. It’s not about biology, it’s about sociology, psychology and it’s about sexism, it’s about aggression.

“They say they are not against trans people, they are fighting to protect women’s sport, even though they don’t care at all about women’s sport.” Iglesias said.

Equality Australia said the decision from FIDE was ridiculous.

“Banning trans players in a sport like chess is simply ridiculous. Requiring up to two years to ‘analyse’ trans players is ridiculous. This move from FIDE has nothing to do with performance or ability. Chess has become the latest casualty of anti-trans activism.”

Australian transgender rights advocate Kristi Miller delivered a cutting line on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“After I transitioned the first thing I noticed was the chess pieces got heavier.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.