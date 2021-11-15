Transgender Awareness Week: How can you get involved?

November 13th – 19th is Transgender Awareness Week, a time to raise awareness of trans and gender diverse identities, issues faced by trans folks, and celebrate trans individuals, groups and their achievements.

The week marks an opportunity for people, businesses and organisations to educate themselves on trans and gender diverse identities, how to promote meaningful inclusion and affirm those who do not conform to the gender binary.

Educating yourself can range from attending workshops, watching documentaries such as the critically acclaimed Disclosure on Netflix, learning more about pronouns and making sure to stand up as an ally at work, school or university.

Here at home, TransFolk of WA provide essential education and support all year round, and are hosting a free Trans 101 workshop this PrideFEST season at Maylands Library this Thursday.

East coast organisation Minus18 have also developed a series of resources specifically for celebrating Trans Awareness Week, and have all sorts of tips and conversation starters to help your organisation mark the occasion the right way.

You can also log on to a digital event organised by Switchboard Victoria, Koorie Pride Victoria, Zoe Belle Gender Collective, Many Coloured Sky and Transgender Victoria.

The event, led by MC Star Lady, features Welcome to Country from N’arwee’t Dr Aunty Carolyn Briggs AM, speech by LGBTIQ+ Communities Commissioner Todd Fernando, performances from Amao Leota Lu and a Q&A panel with trans BIPOC speakers chaired by Mama Alto.

The week culminates with Transgender Day of Remembrance, a special event to remember and memorialise trans lives lost of transphobic violence and hold them in our hearts.

TransFolk of WA are hosting this year’s vigil on Saturday 20th November at Robertson Park AIDS Memorial. All are invited to come along and pay their respects, and bring a picnic rug or chair.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

