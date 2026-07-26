UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting says horrific attack in Berlin shows why Pride is necessary

Britain’s Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has commented on the attack that occurred during Berlin’s Pride celebrations, describing the events as “horrific” and saying they demonstrate why Pride events remain important.

On Saturday night, a van reportedly drove into people gathered in Berlin’s Tiergarten district. Police said one person was killed and 16 others were injured, some critically. Authorities later reported that several victims had also suffered stab wounds and said they were searching for a 21-year-old male suspect.

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Wes Streeting.

Speaking to Sky News, Streeting said the news was horrific.

“This is an absolutely horrific tragedy, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Berlin and right across Germany, who will, I think, be shaken by these scenes.

“And these types of attacks, I’m afraid, are becoming far too common on our television screens.”

Streeting said the UK’s Home Secretary would work with police to ensure appropriate security measures were in place for upcoming Pride events, including Brighton & Hove Pride.

“The Home Secretary will obviously, with police chiefs, make the right determinations around what kind of policing presence we need,” Streeting said, adding that major UK events are typically well policed.

Streeting was formerly the UK Health Minister but resigned when he lost confidence in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Newly appointed PM Andy Burnham appointed Streeting as Defence Secretary last week.

Berlin Police have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the attack during the city’s annual Pride celebrations.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul B. and described him as being of slim build, approximately 1.9 metres tall, with black hair. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous and warned members of the public not to approach him.

Berlin Pride, known locally as Christopher Street Day (CSD), takes its name from Christopher Street in New York City, where the Stonewall Inn and the 1969 Stonewall uprising helped spark the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

The parade took place earlier in the day, with celebrations continuing into the evening when the attack occurred.

Organisers immediately cancelled all remaining events and asked participants to leave the area and return home. Performances taking place near the Brandenburg Gate were halted.

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