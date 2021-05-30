Uzo Aduba stars in the new series of drama ‘In Treatment’

The TV series In Treatment is returning and it’s been a long break between series – the last season came out 11 years ago. This time round Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba plays the central character.

The series debuted in 2008 and followed the session of psychotherapist Paul Weston, played by Gabriel Byrne. We saw into the weekly sessions of his patients, and then Weston’s own mental health sessions with his mentor Gina Toll, played by Dianne Weist.

Over it’s first three seasons the show featured some impressive acting talent including Melissa George, Blair Underwood, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Charles, Michelle Forbes, John Mahoney, Alison Pill, Hope Davis and Deborah Winger.

For the fourth series the show gets a reboot with new characters, and the action moves to Los Angeles.

Uzo Aduba, best known for her role as Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren in Orange is the New Black, and her award winning portrayal of politician Shirley Chisolm in the mini-series Mrs America, plays therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor in the new series.

Joining her are Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, Charlayne Woodard and Liza Colón-Zyayas.

The new series kicks off on Thursday 3rd June on Foxtel.

