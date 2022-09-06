Vera Blue announces Australian tour celebrating new album ‘Mercurial’

Vera Blue has announced nationwide tour dates to celebrate the release of her brand new album Mercurial – out 28th October through Island Records Australia.

The tour will kick off in Gold Coast on Thursday 3rd November, followed by Brisbane, Newcastle, Geelong, Melbourne, then Perth and finishing up in Sydney in mid December, supported by Becca Hatch.

The metamorphosis of gifted folk singer/songwriter Celia Pavey into the electro pop powerhouse Vera Blue has come with a new aesthetic along with her new sound.

Her brand new body of work Mercurial tells the story of her life since the blinding success of Perennial which features singles such as Regular Touch, Lady Powers, Mended, and Settle.

“I am beyond excited to be sharing my new album Mercurial with you and taking it on the road this summer,” Vera said.

“This body of work has been a long time coming and tells the stories of my life since Perennial came into the world. This album is colourful, emotional, personal, chaotic, passionate, transformative and beautiful and most of all, Mercurial. Just like the show will be.”

Having graced festival stages across Australia, including Grapevine Gathering, Splendour In The Grass, and Yours & Owls, Vera Blue will embark on her most special tour to date this November / December prior to bringing in the New Year at Beyond The Valley festival.

Vera Blue will be at Ice Cream Factory on Thursday 8 December. For tickets and more information, head to untitledgroup.com.au

