Peter Blazey Fellowship helps a writer complete their work

The Peter Blazey Fellowship was established to honour the memory of Peter Blazey – journalist, author and gay activist.

Applications for this year’s fellowship are now open, the fund supports a writer to further a work in progress for those writers in the non-fiction fields of biography, autobiography and life writing.

Blazey was born in Melbourne in 1939 and worked for the Australian, the National Times and as a regular columnist for OutRage magazine.



He published a number of books, including a political biography of Henry Bolte, and was co-editor of the short fiction anthology, Love Cries.



His personal memoir, ScrewLoose, appeared after his death from AIDS in 1997. The Peter Blazey Fellowship was launched by the Hon. Justice Michael Kirby in May 2004 and has been made available through the generosity of Clive Blazey and Tim Herbert, brother and partner of Peter Blazey.

Up to $20,000 is available and only one award will be offered, applications close on 11th August 2025. The scheme is managed by the University of Melbourne.

Many prominent Australian writers have benefited from the fellowship including Fiona Murphy, Ju Bavyka, SJ Norman and Ellen van Neerven.

Take a look at the selection criteria and how to apply.