Victorian Liberal party dumps Moira Deeming

The state executive of the Victorian Liberal Party has voted to disendorse controversial first-term MP Moira Deeming as a candidate for the upcoming state election.

“Tonight the Liberal Party state executive decided to cancel the endorsement of Moira Deeming for the number one position in the Western Metropolitan region,” a statement said.

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“The Liberal Party wishes to thank Moira for her service to the party.

“The Liberal Party considers the matter resolved and we look forward to continuing to outline our plan to provide the fresh start Victoria needs in the lead-up to the November election.”

Earlier this week, Deeming withdrew a Supreme Court challenge that had halted moves to remove her as a candidate.

The push to disendorse Deeming followed her allegation that colleague Matthew Guy had assaulted her. Deeming claimed Guy placed her in a “headlock” at a Macedonian community event. However, CCTV footage showed Guy placing his hand on Deeming’s shoulder while speaking across one of her staff members. A police investigation found there was no case to answer.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson had said she expected Deeming to issue a full apology.

In a statement, Deeming’s legal team said she had misunderstood the meaning of “headlock” when making her report to police. The statement also noted that Deeming is a survivor of multiple sexual assaults and experiences post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She has ruled out issuing an apology.

Ahead of the executive meeting, Deeming reportedly provided a 12-page dossier outlining why she made the complaint, arguing it was submitted in good faith. She maintains that Guy “grabbed, held and pulled with force”, which she said caused “pain and distress”.

The executive’s decision was unanimous, with the meeting concluding after approximately 15 minutes.

ABC reporting has also revealed that Deeming is involved in a separate legal matter concerning $1.55 million owed from her successful defamation case against former leader John Pesutto.

The party previously agreed to contribute to Pesutto’s defamation payout, helping to avoid a potential by-election in his seat of Hawthorn. However, this arrangement has been challenged by party members and is due to be heard in court later this month. The funds remain held in a trust account.

According to the ABC, property developer Hilton Grugeon, who funded Deeming’s defamation case, has formally requested repayment. While Grugeon is reported to remain supportive, the request could expose Deeming to potential bankruptcy proceedings. Grugeon has declined to comment.

Deeming’s political future remains uncertain. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has ruled out accepting her into the party. Conservative party Family First has expressed support, prompting speculation Deeming may align with them.

Deeming first came to prominence as a Melton City councillor, where she focused on matters relating to transgender people’s inclusion and participation in public life, including access to sporting clubs and facilities.

Early in her parliamentary term, she helped organise a rally for British activist Kellie-Jay Keen, who campaigns on issues relating to transgender rights. The rally attracted international attention when a neo-Nazi group staged an adjacent protest.

Deeming was later removed from the party room for several months but successfully sued former leader John Pesutto for defamation over comments made to the media about her involvement in the rally.

Earlier this year, the Liberal Party selected an alternative candidate instead of Deeming for the 2026 election, but she was reinstated after concerns were raised about the replacement candidate. The party will now recommence the candidate selection process.

The Australian newspaper’s Victorian Political Editor Anthony Galloway may have provided the best summary of Deeming’s downfall.

“In the end, a politician who built her reputation arguing that objective reality must prevail found herself asking others to accept her subjective experience over what many believed the objective evidence showed. That contradiction, in the end, was her undoing.” he wrote.

OUTinPerth has contacted Moira Deeming for comment.