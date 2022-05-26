Virtual Indigenous Film Festival returns for Reconciliation Week

The Virtual Indigenous Film Festival (VIFF) is now screening, marking Reconciliation Week across the country.

The festival’s aim is to showcase First Nations stories and voices, and spark conversations about how we can all contribute to reconciliation in Australia.

The fourth annual festival features five award-winning films including Firebite, My Name Is Gulpilil, Off Country and Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow, along with short films from First Nations creators and talent.

Each screening is also complemented by an interactive livestream and Q&A with special guest speakers and First Nations leaders.

Each Q&A will be hosted by Yankunyjatjara and Wirangu presenter Shelley Ware, known for her work on NITV’s Marngrook Footy Show and her sports column in the Koori Mail.

Virtual Indigenous Film Festival is now screening. Head to fanforcetv.com for more info.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.