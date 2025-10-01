WA government gives out hundreds of small grants to celebrate volunteers

Umbrella Multicultural Community Care Services Inc are one of a swathe of community organisations who’ve been awarded grants to celebrate volunteers.

They’ll be holding an event inline with International Volunteer’s Day to provide recognition to and celebrate volunteers from CALD and LGBTQI+ communities, fostering connection and gratitude.

The WA government has awarded $70,000 in grant funding to support community organisations and local governments all across Western Australia to celebrate International Volunteer Day.

Held on 5 December, International Volunteer Day is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate WA’s volunteers, and the vital role they play in building connected and inclusive communities.

This year’s grants program is supporting 74 volunteer-involving organisations and local governments to host volunteer-recognition events and activities such as award ceremonies, workshops, morning or afternoon teas to acknowledge WA’s many dedicated volunteers.

Volunteering Minister Hannah Beazley, highlighted the importance volunteers play in society.

“On behalf of the Cook Labor Government, I’m thrilled to award these grants to celebrate Western Australia’s volunteers, and the special role they play in maintaining connected and inclusive communities.” Minister Beazley said.

“These grants are supporting 74 volunteering-involving organisations to host a fantastic variety of events and activities across the State, from the Kimberley to the Great Southern.

“International Volunteer Day is all about giving back to those who give so much to our communities.” Beazley added.