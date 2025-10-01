Search
WA government gives out hundreds of small grants to celebrate volunteers

News

Umbrella Multicultural Community Care Services Inc are one of a swathe of community organisations who’ve been awarded grants to celebrate volunteers.

They’ll be holding an event inline with International Volunteer’s Day to provide recognition to and celebrate volunteers from CALD and LGBTQI+ communities, fostering connection and gratitude.

The WA government has awarded $70,000 in grant funding to support community organisations and local governments all across Western Australia to celebrate International Volunteer Day.

Held on 5 December, International Volunteer Day is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate WA’s volunteers, and the vital role they play in building connected and inclusive communities.

This year’s grants program is supporting 74 volunteer-involving organisations and local governments to host volunteer-recognition events and activities such as award ceremonies, workshops, morning or afternoon teas to acknowledge WA’s many dedicated volunteers.

Volunteering Minister Hannah Beazley.

Volunteering Minister Hannah Beazley, highlighted the importance volunteers play in society.

“On behalf of the Cook Labor Government, I’m thrilled to award these grants to celebrate Western Australia’s volunteers, and the special role they play in maintaining connected and inclusive communities.” Minister Beazley said.

“These grants are supporting 74 volunteering-involving organisations to host a fantastic variety of events and activities across the State, from the Kimberley to the Great Southern.

“International Volunteer Day is all about giving back to those who give so much to our communities.” Beazley added.

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Culture

Experience Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, at The Blue Room

0
It will be the Australian mainstage debut for independent artist Swaroopa Prameela Unni.
History

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture