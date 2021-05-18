WAAPA students take to the stage in ‘Crazy for You’

Need something to put a smile on your dial and a pep in your step this winter? Get along to His Majesty’s Theatre this June for the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts’ all-singing, all-dancing mid-year musical, Crazy for You.

“It’s the ultimate icon of Broadway musical theatre”, says director Crispin Taylor. “The script is hilarious; the score is packed with absolute classics. We’re currently rehearsing the huge dance numbers with spectacular tap dancing, and the costumes and sets are beyond lavish. It’s going to be fabulous!”

Crazy for You is a classic farce: the showfolk of New York meet the hicks of a dead-end mining town in Nevada and, along the way, a bankrupt theatre must be saved, a mistaken identity must be revealed, and a rich city boy must win the heart of a plucky country girl. And… “the show must go on!”

This riotously entertaining story is set to the best-loved songs of those legendary brothers of Broadway, Ira and George Gershwin.

WAAPA’s Music Theatre students, accompanied by a 31-piece orchestra of outstanding Music students, perform some of the greatest songs to ever light up a stage: Someone to Watch over Me, Embraceable You, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and the show-stopping I Got Rhythm.

The musical had its Broadway debut in 1992, it a reworking of the 1930 musical Girl Crazy, which has been turned into a film three times over the decades. The new musical has an entirely different plot but kept many of the songs from the original musical, alongside some other Gershwin tunes that appeared in Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers movies of the 1930’s.

Behind the scenes, WAAPA Production and Design students ensure that everyone and everything on stage is bright and shiny – from sound, lighting, sets, costumes, props and scenery, to stage management.

With Taylor at the helm, musical director Tim Cunniffe and choreographer Jayne Smeulders join forces to create a dream showcase for WAAPA’s aspiring young music theatre artists.

Crazy for You will be performed at His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday 11 to Thursday 17 June at 7.30pm, with matinees on Saturday 12 and Wednesday 16 June at 2.00pm.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.