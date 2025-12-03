WA’s Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Bill passes

The Cook Government’s Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Bill 2025 has passed through Western Australian Parliament.

The Legislative Assembly passed the Bill after consideration in detail by the Legislative Council. The announcement by the Speaker was met with applause from the House and gallery.

- Advertisement -

The upper house progressed the bill with a vote of 22 in favour, 12 against. All 37 amendments put forward by the Council were agreed to.

Once the bill receives final assent, the new laws will make it easier for all couples to access altruistic surrogacy in Western Australia. The legislation will also see a reduction in the required age of a surrogate, from 25 to 18, and remove the requirement that they have already given birth to at least one child.

The changes will bring WA into line with other jurisdictions, including Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland. The Bill was introduced by WA’s Health Minister Meredith Hammat in August this year.

Paul Hadfield-Jia of Rainbow Families and Gay Dads WA welcomed the passage of the Bill as “a historic and emotional day.” As a parent who pursued international surrogacy due to restrictive WA laws, he has championed the voices and experiences of queer parents throughout this reform.

“Today’s vote means that future generations of LGBTQIA+ West Australians will have the same chance to create the families they dream of, without being forced to leave home or pay exorbitant costs overseas. This law brings fairness, dignity and hope,” Hadfield-Jia said.

“Today, we offer a heartfelt thank you to every MP who supported this Bill, for listening to the stories of real families, for recognising the need for justice and equality, and for acting with courage and compassion to deliver this reform. In particular we acknowledge Minister Meredith Hammat for delivering the Bill, and all members of the Lower and Upper Houses who lent their voice in support.”

“They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well it takes an army of people to change legislation. So many Australians stood up to support these reforms and I thank each and every one of them.”

He added that the change would not only benefit same-sex couples and singles but also other West Australians struggling to start a family, bringing hope and inclusion to many.

WA Labor committed to surrogacy reform prior to the 2017 election, where they were returned to government under Mark McGowan’s leadership. In 2019, the government faced many obstacles to progress, including an extraordinary 22-hour speech against the Bill by Nick Goiran. The reforms were consequently delayed until the government’s third term.

This story is currently being updated. More to come.