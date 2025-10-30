WA’s Australian of the Year nominees revealed

Author Holden Sheppard and Botanist Professor Kingsley Dixon are among the nominees to be Western Australia’s pick for Australian of the Year 2026.

Sheppard, who has found success with novels Invisible Boys, The Brink and King of Dirt, is nominated in the Local Hero category.

This year his debut novel Invisible Boys was turned into a successful television series that was praised for its depiction of gay youth and mental health challenges. He’s set to release a sequel to the novel that continues the story.

Holden Sheppard.

Professor Dixon is nominated in the Senior of the Year category. He was the founding Director of Science at Kings Park and Botanical Garden and is currently a staff member at the University of Western Australia. Professor Dixon is known for his work in the field of botany, but has also publicly spoken out about his experiences of homophobic bullying.

Professor Kingsley Dixon.

The Western Australia award recipients will be announced on Thursday 13 November 2025 in a ceremony at Government House in Perth.

National Australia Day Council CEO Mark Fraser AO CVO congratulated the nominees for the Western Australia awards.

“The nominees for the Western Australia awards are extraordinary people,” said Mr Fraser.

“They are entrepreneurial in their approach to helping others, changing public perceptions, creating positive futures and bringing people together.”

Check out all the Western Australian nominees

2026 Australian of the Year for Western Australia

Dr Gareth Baynam – Clinical geneticist (Kensington)

Kennedy Lay – Founder, Fly2Health Group (Jandakot)

Dr Daniela Vecchio – Digital addiction and gaming disorder specialist (Parklands)

Dr Tracy Westerman AM – Indigenous mental health pioneer (Nedlands)

2026 Senior Australian of the Year for Western Australia

Esme Bowen – Disability changemaker (Trigg)

Professor Kingsley Dixon AO – World-leading botanist (Waroona)

Martin Meader – Born To Sing choir director (Beaconsfield) Griff Morris – Sustainable housing designer (Mount Hawthorn)

2026 Young Australian of the Year for Western Australia

Alexis McDonald – Wellness platform founder (Bunbury)

Brooke McIntosh – Mental health fundraiser (Darlington)

Rodrigues Niyongere – Community football coach (Wanneroo)

Dr Haseeb Riaz and Gareth Shanthikumar – Positive masculinity educators (Peppermint Grove & City Beach)

2026 Local Hero for Western Australia

Bronwyn Bate – Founder, Mettle Women Inc (Trigg)

Frank Mitchell – Indigenous construction leader (Coollbellup)

Holden Sheppard – Award-winning author (Perth)

Dr Lara Shur – Paediatric audiologist (Wanneroo)