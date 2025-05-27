Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

YACWA’s FairGround Conference to bring WA youth sector together for change

Community

The Youth Affairs Council of WA’s flagship FairGround Conference will return this June, providing a space for our state’s youth sector to come together and share ideas.

The theme is this year’s conference is Connecting for Change, encouraging young people, experts and people working in the sector to bring fresh perspectives, ask big questions and foster bold ideas as they look to the future of youth services and advocacy.

2025’s keynote speakers include intercultural diversity consultant and facilitator Rika Asaoka; youth worker, educator and supervisor Aaron Garth; Neurospicy Collective director Amber Anthony; and human rights and inclusion expert in disability Catia Malaquias.

The two day conference features a number of presentations and breakout sessions. Among these are the Buns and Boundaries session on youth sexual health and violence prevention, with speakers from the Youth Educating Peers project, WAAC, Curtin University’s Relationships and Sexuality Education Project and the Centre for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing.

The Youth Pride Network will also be holding a special breakout session focused on systemic advocacy as a tool for real change in LGBTIQA+ young people’s lives.

FairGround Conference will be held on 12 and 13 June 2025. Check out the full program here.

Declaration: FairGround Conference is supported by ECU and features speakers from Curtin University. OUTinPerth co-editors Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill are employed by ECU and Curtin respectively.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

