Young Australians recognised at the 2026 Achiever Awards

More than 60 young Australians have been celebrated at the Achiever Awards for 2026.

The Awards celebrate young people aged 15 – 25 who are or have been in the care of the Department of Communities, recognising their academic achievements and ability to overcome barriers to pursue their dreams.

- Advertisement -

Child Protection Minster, Jessica Stojkovski, says she is continually inspired by their stories of resilience.



“The Achiever Awards gives us all a chance to celebrate these remarkable young people, recognise them for their efforts and support them in their diverse journeys within and beyond Western Australia,” Minister Stojkovski said.



“Their achievements are a testament to the dedication of their families, foster carers, family carers and grandcarers, who the Cook Labor Government continues to support.



“As part of our priority to build safe and inclusive communities the more than half a billion dollars was announced in this year’s Budget to support out-of-home care, foster and family carers, Aboriginal Representative Organisations and Home Stretch.”

Ayor Makur Chuot MLC with an Achiever Award winner.

All award winners received a trophy and a $1,000 or $4,000 prize from the Cook Government to support their goals.



Additionally, 11 young people were nominated for the Community Spirit Award which recognises outstanding volunteering and community service, with the winner receiving a further $1,000 prize.



Now in its 36th year, the Achiever Awards has supported more than 750 young people with a care experience since 1990.

Declaration: The Achiever Awards are sponsored by Curtin University and Edith Cowan University. OUTinPerth co-editors Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson are employees of these universities respectively.