10 contestants progress to the Eurovision final

Culture

Eurovision has held it’s first semi-final with 15 countries performing their songs, but after the voting only ten remained in the running.

This year’s competition is being held in Basel, Switzerland, and a wide variety of song styles were featured in the first semi-final.

The event was hosted by comedian Hazel Brugger and singer Sandra Studer, who represented Switzerland in the competition in 1991. While the votes were being counted they presented a hilarious musical number that traversed the history of Switzerland.

There was also a surprise video message from singing superstar Celine Dion. Dion represented Switzerland in the competition in 1988, winning the title.

Sweden’s KAJ perform Bara Bada Bastu photographed by Sarah Louise Bennett EBU.

Bookie’s favourite Sweden made it through to Sunday morning’s Grand Final with their ode the sauna, the incredibly catchy Bara Bada Bastu.

They are joined by Iceland’s energetic twins Væb who opened the show, Estonia’s earworm Espresso Macchiato performed by Tommy Cash, Ukraine’s camp Ziferblat, alongside the entries from Poland, Portugal, Norway, San Marino, Albania, and the Netherlands.

VÆB performing RÓA for Iceland at the First Semi-Final in St. Jakobshalle, Basel photographed by Alma Bengtsson EBU

Failing to make it through to the Grand Final was Slovenia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Croatia, and Cyrus. The loss was particularly harsh for Belgium’s Red Sebastian who was celebrating his 26th birthday on the day of his loss.

Australia will participate in the second semi-final which is scheduled for 3:00am (WA time) on Friday. The Grand Final takes place on Sunday morning.

