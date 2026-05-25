South Korean politician faces backlash over anti-LGBTIQA+ banners

South Korean politician Cho Jeon-hyeok is running to become the Seoul Education Superintendent, but he is facing a backlash after putting up campaign banners that promise to “expel queer homosexuality education”.

In a blog post, the candidate said he would ensure there were no mentions of homosexuality in the education system, and also vowed to stand against the annual queer festival held each year in Seoul Plaza.

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Cho Jeon-hyeok at a recent press conference.

On Friday, a group of LGBTIQA+ rights organisations released a joint statement condemning his campaign pledges. The Korean Coalition for Sexual Minority Rights Rainbow Action, youth support centre Dding Dong and the Coalition for Anti-Discrimination Legislation said the campaign was openly promoting hatred.

The groups have called on the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the National Election Commission and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to take measures to remove the banners. Last year, new laws were introduced prohibiting election advertising that discriminates on the basis of race or sexuality.

Cho Jeon-hyeok has previously run unsuccessfully for the position on two occasions. He is currently the head of a conservative teachers union.