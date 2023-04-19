20-year-old man accused of assaulting woman at Posie Parker protest

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Police in New Zealand have charged a 20-year-old man over an alleged assault against an elderly woman which occurred at a protest against British anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen last month.

Keen, who also goes by her online name Posie Parker, was holding an open microphone speaking event in Auckland late last month. While her event drew around two hundred supporters, they were drowned out by over 2,000 counter-protesters.

When Keen arrived at Albert Park she was doused in tomato juice by a protester, and the crowd soon pushed through barricades and surrounded the British provocateur. She was escorted out of the area by her security team and driven away to safety by the New Zealand police.

Footage of the melee shared on social media has shown an elderly woman, who was reportedly there to support Keen, being hit in the face at least two times. The NZ Herald has reported that police were unable to give any additional information at this time as the matter is before the courts.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.