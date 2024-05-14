Natalie Bassingthwaite and Ian Thorpe will head off on an ‘Amazing Race’

Singer Natalie Bassingthwaite and Ian Thorpe are among the contestants on Channel 10’s celebrity version of The Amazing Race.

The celebrity edition of the show is coming soon to Channel 10 and 10Play. Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones and convinced them to head out on the world’s favourite race.

Your favourite comedians, musicians, reality stars and sporting legends are ready to put themselves – and their relationships – to the ultimate test as they travel the globe facing Pit Stops, Detours and Road Blocks, all in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Olympic swimmer and sporting legend Ian Thorpe has broken handfuls of records when it comes to the pool. Now he and his childhood bestie Christian Miranda will be bringing a Gold medal mentality to the race.

Matildas Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik have the competitive and team spirit that will see them tackle every challenge the race throws their way.

Known for her time as the lead singer of Rogue Traders, and as a judge on X Factor Australia, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister Melinda Sheldrick will hope to find that X Factor when it comes to getting ahead in the race.

When it comes to the race you need a mix of both mental and physical toughness, and Ironman Jett Kenny is more than prepared. Jett’s racing alongside his partner, content creator Lily Brown.

Also in the cast comedian Peter Hellier, country singers Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, comedian Luke McGregor and his mother Julie, UFC heavyweight and MMA fighter Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa, footballer Billy Brownless and his son Oscar, and DJ Havana Brown is taking part too.