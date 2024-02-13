70-year-old charged over threatening letter to gay MP Alex Greenwich

A 70-year-old is facing a potential jail term after being charged with sending an offensive and threatening letter to New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich.

The letter was reported to police after it was received by the MP’s office at New South Wales Parliament House on 4th October 20023. The letter alleged contained homophobic remarks and comments that caused concern.

After conducting a forensic analysis police arrested a Penshurst man at his residence on Friday morning. He was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear or physical harm.

The man was given bail and must appear at the Downing Street Local Court on 27th March.

Greenwich was the target of homophobic attacks last year after One Nation’s New South Wales leader Mark Latham posted a graphic tweet that referred to a sex act.

One Nation’s National leader Pauline Hanson ordered Latham to publicly apologise, but he refused, and alter went on to defend his comment saying that thinking about gay sex made him want to “vomit” and complained that LGBTIQA+ people were over-represented in politics and the media. Within months Hanson removed Latham from his leadership position and he quit the party.

Greenwich subsequently launched a defamation action against Latham.

