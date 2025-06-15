A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

The City of Belmont is shining a spotlight on cabaret with an exciting new pop-up venue, the Afterdark Performance Lounge, running from Wednesday 23 July to Monday 28 July.



The series will feature some of Australia’s brightest cabaret stars alongside internationally renowned talent, such as Rhonda Burchmore, Mama Alto, Michael Griffiths, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, and Libby Hammer and Ali Bodycoat.

The new cabaret event comes just weeks after the Perth International Cabaret Festival announced it’s 2025 event would not be proceeding and the organisaton would be wound down.



City of Belmont CEO John Christie said the event was a chance to bring world class performances to the local stage.



“Afterdark brings outstanding live performances to our local community and sees The Glasshouse venue transformed into an intimate space hosting a bold and brilliant line up of performers.

“We’re offering discounted tickets for local residents, making it easier for more people to enjoy a high-quality artistic experience,” Christie said.

Rhonda Burchmore.

Rhonda Burchmore will premier her new show Tall Tales, a heartfelt and hilarious journey through her memory vault, packed with souvenirs and stories from a lifetime in the limelight.



“I will be opening the vault on my 40 years career in showbiz, sharing wonderful stories and killer songs that will fit perfectly in the intimate Afterdark Performance Lounge.



“It’s so wonderful to see a new performance venue popping up in Belmont and engaging such an incredible lineup of fabulous cabaret stars,” said Burchmore.



Also taking to the stage is a diverse lineup of performers, each bringing their own unique flair to the Afterdark experience.

Mama Alto.

Mama Alto brings back her acclaimed show Transcendent a repertoire of both familiar melodies and unexpected morsels.



Helpmann Award winner Michael Griffiths and his band will light up the stage with a celebration of the timeless songbook of Peter Allen.

Michael Griffiths

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse will bring a fresh, modern take on ancient traditions, merging evocative sounds, natural acoustic instruments, poignant stories with that incredible, beautiful voice



Two shining lights of Perth’s jazz scene, Libby Hammer and Ali Bodycoat, reunite in a celebration of song, story, and sisterhood.

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa.

The cabaret series will be book ended by two wonderfully adult literary events, Adult Storytime, curated by Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa and A Timeless Gathering, presented by Live History, all the way from Canada.



The event is fully licensed (18+) with beverages available for purchase from a cashless bar and delicious snacks available to pre-order. Tickets go on sale Thursday 19 June.



Find out more www.belmont.wa.gov.au/afterdark