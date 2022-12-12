Adam Lambert announces new album ‘High Drama’

Adam Lambert has just announced his brand-new album, High Drama will be released on 24th February 2023.

He’s also sharing two “instant-grat” tracks; Ordinary World – Adam’s powerful atmospheric ballad version of the Duran Duran hit, plus his rendition of the Noël Coward classic Mad About The Boy – which he performed to much applaud on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing last month and will feature in the forthcoming film about the life of Noël Coward.

Lambert’s career has been quite a journey from his beginnings on American Idol, to his 2018 performance at the Kennedy Centre Honours, where Adam reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad reading of her mega-hit Believe, to his role as the current frontman of Queen.

Executive produced by Adam himself, alongside production from the likes of Tommy English (Kacy Musgraves, Carly Rae Jepsen), Andrew Wells (Halsey, OneRepublic), George Moore and Mark Crew, covers album High Drama promises to showcase a journey through modern music.

The diverse collection of songs span from classics such as Ann Peebles’ Can’t Stand The Rain and Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero to modern hits like Billie Eilish’s Getting Older, which gets a glam-inspired transformation and a rock-leaning rendition of Lana Del Rey’s West Coast.

Plus he takes on a Culture Club classic, Sia’s biggest hit and a Spencer Davis Group song.

Here’s the track listing.

Holding Out for a Hero Chandelier Ordinary World Getting Older I Can’t Stand the Rain West Coast Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? Sex on Fire My Attic I’m a Man Mad About The Boy

