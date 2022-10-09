Addison Grace embraces self-acceptance on ‘Things That Are Bad For Me’ EP

Rising star Addison Grace has announced their sophomore EP Things That Are Bad For Me, due out November 11 and available to pre-order now.

Alongside the announcement, the non-binary singer shares a brand new single Pretty Girl. On the track, Grace chooses self-preservation over an unhealthy relationship.

Grace’s second EP, Things That Are Bad For Me expands on the world built with their May 2022 EP Immaturing. Where the previous project chronicles growing up and navigating the challenging aspects of discovering one’s identity, Grace says the follow up collection embraces the darker, harder parts of this new understanding and self-acceptance.

“It’s a journey of self indulgence and depreciation, jealousy, pain, and acceptance. I’d always had a hard time with comparison and self acceptance and that started to show in my songwriting. I was indulging in such awful feelings.

“Now I feel each song tells its own story and spirals into different reasons of why I was struggling up until the last song, If Nobody Likes U, where you can hear I was finally learning self-acceptance.” Grace continues.

“While the Immaturing EP was my journey of growing up, discovering myself, and transitioning, Things That Are Bad for Me is the journey of not only learning to live with yourself but also learning to feel those difficult, gross emotions and be able to accept them.”

Its accompanying video, shot on film and directed by Sydney Ostrander, is a nostalgia-tinged, dream-like visual that finds Grace in a garden surrounded by greenery that often towers over them.

With the video, Grace shares they set out to, “emphasize the message of self-preservation and happiness–choosing yourself over loving someone who can’t.

“We shot on film to create that “memory” feel and it shows me “saving” a snail from a pink dollhouse and building it a home in the garden instead.

“I think art is always up to the viewer to decide what it means but I will say the underlying queer message was very intentional.”

Pretty Girl is out now.

Image: Julia Koza

