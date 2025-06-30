Dean Misdale takes on club classic ‘Finally’

Perth drag superstar Dean Misdale has a new tune, and it’s their take on a club classic. Finally is best known for it’s inclusion on the soundtrack of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The song was first performed by CeCe Penniston in 1991, three years before it was included on the iconic soundtrack album. It was an immediate hit making the Top 10 in Australia.

Misdale’s rendition of the song is filled with disco laser sounds and a vocal with real attitude.

The new take on the club classic follows Misdale’s previous covers records including Last Christmas, Ego, Celebration, Nothing Compares 2 U, Another One Bites the Dust, Venus, You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) and original tune Diva.

Misdale is not the first artist to take on the classic tune. Back in 2021 British singer Will Young performed a laid back acoustic version of Finally.

In 2011 Cherry Ghost offered a moody but still danceable take on the track, their version combined indie guitars and cascading electronic sounds. It also got an acclaimed remix from Time and Space Machine.

Download Dean Misdale’s Finally from iTunes.