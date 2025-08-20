Search
Adelaide Crows wait to find out how long Izak Rankine will be suspended for

News

The Adelaide Crows are waiting to find out how long star player Izak Rankine will be suspended for, with suggestions he could be facing up to five weeks out of the game.

Rankine is being investigated by the AFL’s Integrity Unit after allegations he used a gay slur against another player over the weekend.

The club has been locked in negotiations with the AFL for days and has cancelled planned media conferences while they wait for the result.

“We are having ongoing discussions with the AFL as part of the due process,” a Crows spokesman said on Wednesday.

Rankine has admitted that he uttered the slur and has apologised to the Collingwood player he directed it towards.

It has been suggested that the AFL is pushing for a five week ban which would see Rankine ruled out of playing for all of the finals.

Last month West Coast Eagle Jack Graham was suspended for four matches over comments he made on the pitch. While Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew was given a give week suspension for comments he made during a VFL game.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

Appearing on Nine’s Eddie and Jimmy podcast former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire suggested the AFL should come up with a consistent punishment for players who use homophobic slurs on the pitch.

McGuire noted that recent cases has seen players banned from anything from three weeks to six weeks. He suggested those who are first time offenders should only be suspended for a fortnight, but any additional offences should be given harsher punishments.

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

