West Coast Eagle Jack Graham suspended over homophobic slur

West Coast Eagle Jack Graham will sit out four rounds after he self-reported that he’d used a homophobic slur against another player.

Graham’s four match ban was handed down just hours before the West Coast Eagles were due to face Port Adelaide in South Australia, ruling him out of the game.

Graham said he was “very remorseful” about his comment directed at another player during last week’s game against the Giants.

The incident was reported to the AFL’s Integrity Unit on Friday morning and they immediately launched an investigation, the ruling being delivered just hours before the match on Sunday.

Jack Graham.

It has been reported that Graham immediately reported the incident to club officials last Friday after he directed a highly offensive homophobic slur to another player, but it took the club seven days to inform the AFL.

“Everyone understands the word he used is both hurtful and totally unacceptable in any setting, ever,” the AFL’s Head of Integrity and Security Tony Keane said.

“The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in the community. We have come a long way as a code, but this incident demonstrates there is so much more to be done, and we will continue to work together to improve our game as a safe and inclusive environment for all.

“The AFL will continue to consider the specific circumstances in each incident in determining appropriate responses. Graham’s sanction would have been higher if he hadn’t self-reported and understood his comment was totally inappropriate.”

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.

Graham played for Richmond for many years, including be in two premiership teams. He moved to West Coast in 2024.

“I am very remorseful for the word I used and know such language has no place in our community or our game,” Graham said.

“I have offered my unreserved apology to the Giants player and Greater Western Sydney and would also like to publicly apologise for my comment.

“What I said does not reflect my values or our Club values. I made a mistake and need to be better and will prove that through my actions going forward.”

West Coast Eagles CEO Don Pyke said the Club was very disappointed by Graham’s comment but would provide support and education during his time out of the game. As part of his suspension he is also required to attend a Pride in Sport training course.

“The word Jack used is completely unacceptable and does not align with societal and Club values,” Pyke said.

“Jack understands the harmful effects comments like these can have on others and he has been honest in addressing this matter.

“Player welfare was front of mind throughout the process and we were in regular contact with the Giants following the match and earlier this week around this situation.

“With no match day report being lodged, both clubs agreed the appropriate course of action was to refer the matter to the AFL.

“Jack personally called AFL CEO Andrew Dillon to apologise and has taken full responsibility and accepted the sanction that has been handed down.

“In addition, our playing groups will continue education around their role in respect and responsibility in the game.” Pyke said.

Following the team’s loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday coach Andrew McQualter was asked about the suspension during his post match media conference, with co-captain Liam Duggan at his side.

McQualter said it had taken a week for the incident to be officially reported due to talks between the club and The Giants that had taken place during the week.

Duggan told reporters that Graham was very remorseful about the incident which Duggan described as a “slip of the tongue”.

The AFL have confirmed that there was no requirement for the incident to be reported because the other player had not made an official complaint, but once Graham and the Eagles informed them of the situation they were required to act.