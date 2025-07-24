Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew suspended for five matches

Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew has been suspended for five matches for a homophobic slur used during Saturday’s VFL match against North Melbourne.

In a statement the club said that Andrew had taken full responsibility for his actions and has accepted the sanction. He will also undertake Pride in Sport training to deepen his understanding of the impact of such language.

The new recruit is yet to play a game at the top level, and committed the offence while playing in a lower tier of the competition.

Sydney Swan Riak Andrew.

Andrew said he was remorseful about his actions.

“I am deeply sorry for the word that I used in Saturday’s game and any hurt that it has caused,” Andrew said.

“While I did not understand the full impact of the words I used at the time, I certainly do now, and have deep regret for my actions.

“This has impacted not only our club but the broader community, and for that I am truly sorry. I am committed to using this as an opportunity to learn and get better.” he said.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club was extremely disappointed with the player.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our club, and we take this matter very seriously,” Harley said.

“While it is disappointing, we recognise that Riak is at the beginning of his career and we will use this as an opportunity to provide support and education, to ensure Riak understands the impact of his words.

“In a fortnight we will be playing in the Pride Game, a match that is incredibly important to our club. We are committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.”

Earlier this month the AFL gave West Coast’s Jack Graham a four week suspension for his use of a gay slur during a match.

Last season saw several players across the league handed hefty penalties as officials clamped down on inappropriate language on the field. Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson was given a three-match ban, Gold Coast’s Wil Powell was suspended for four matches, and St Kilda’s Lance Collard was awarded a six-match suspension as punishment for his outburst.