Alan Carr’s ‘Changing Ends’ takes you back to high school dramas

In Changing Ends British comedian Alan Carr takes us back to his teenage years thanks to a new comedy series inspired by his life.

As a flamboyant teen starting high school in the mid-1980’s life was very challenging for young Alan. As he himself confesses, the arrival of puberty gave him the eyesight of a mole and the voice of an elderly lady.

While these features would make him stand out from the crowd and lead to him being regarded as a “national treasure” decades later, it made his journey through his teenage years challenging.

Growing up in Northampton Alan just didn’t fit in. His dad was the manager of the local football team who were struggling in the fourth division, and while his father hoped Alan might have sport in his veins, he was far more interested in bird watching, camp pop music and having a good natter.

The semi-autobiographical series takes you back to a time of clipping your Walkman tape player onto your belt, wet look gel, fluorescent tracksuits – and rampant homophobia. Before he himself has realised he’s gay the teenager is encountering discrimination from people in his community.

His best mate Charlie lives in the house opposite, but Alan’s been banned from hanging out with his friend because Charlie’s parents are concerned that Alan might be “one of them”. Charlie’s mum Angela shares that she’s offended that gay characters have recently appeared on soap opera Eastenders, it’s meant she’s had to switch over to Emmerdale Farm.

As someone who started high school in 1986, the show brought many memories, so many it should have come with a trigger warning! The fear of those exposing gym showers with no privacy, covering your walls with George Michael posters, presenting to be sick so you could stay home from school, it’s all milked for maximum comedy.

The adult Alan Carr also appears throughout the show, popping in, breaking the fourth wall and adding commentary and quips. With each episode just over 20 minutes, you’ll work your way through this six-episode series in no time.

Oliver Savell is brilliant as the young Alan, Shaun Dooley is in his element as dad Graham, and Nancy Sullivan is supportive mum Christine Carr. Respected actor Colin Salmon plays football club owner Ron, and Gabby Best is unforgettable as judgmental neighbour Angela.

The entire series is available on ABC iView. Take a listen to our 2016 chat with Alan Carr.

