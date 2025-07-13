President Trump threatens to remove Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship

US President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke the citizenship of actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, describing her as a “threat to humanity”.

The pair have had a long running feud, and the latest salvo in their decades long dispute comes after O’Donnell criticised the Trump administration’s handling on weather forecasting agencies in the wake of the deadly floods in Texas.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he finished.

The President has often argued that the US should have greater powers to deport immigrants who commit crimes, but in recent times has also started talking about deporting US citizens who disagree with his administration’s policies and performance.

Under current US law the President has little power to revoke the citizenship of someone born in the USA. O’Donnell was born in New York state, but currently resides in Ireland.

The comedian and actor left the USA shortly before Trump’s second inauguration, telling the media she no longer felt the USA was a safe place for her or her non-binary child.

O’Donnell has responded to the President’s threat sharing her thoughts in two Instagram posts, in which she said “the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”

The pairs feud began back when O’Donnell was a host on the TV program The View.

President Trump previously suggested Billionaire Elon Musk’s citizenship might be revoked after the pair fell out. Musk has since announced he’ll launch his own political party to take on the Republicans at the next election.

The White House has also suggested that Democratic nominee for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has supported terrorism in the past and should be investigated, with a view to removing his US citizenship.

Mamdani was born in Uganda. His family emigrated to South Africa when he was five years old, and then to the USA two years later. President Trump has also suggested that if Mamdani is successful in winning the mayoral race the federal government will take over control of the city’s administration.