Alaskan artist Quinn Christopherson shares new song ‘Celine’

Today, Alaska’s Ahtna Athabascan & Iñupiat singer-songwriter Quinn Christopherson shares his newest soul-bearing single Celine, out on Play It Again Sam.

The new track follows the release of the intimate and transfixing Thanks and Quinn supporting indie greats Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on The Wild Hearts Tour, a very special co-headline tour currently rolling out across the United States.

The anthemic Celine is Quinn’s most pop-sounding offering to date— earnest vocals glide atop dreamy synths as Quinn shares a heart-warming story about his mom and her shining karaoke moment.

“The smallest moments can be as important as you perceive them to be. When my mom came back from karaoke saying they told her she sounded just like Celine, it was everything to her – she believed it with her whole heart. Her truth was as important in that moment as anything else in the world.” Quinn said of the new song.

The video features Christopherson’s real mom owning the stage and singing her heart out at their local karaoke bar— just like Celine. It’s a powerful representation of freeing oneself from their own shackles.

The new track joins previously released songs include Evelene, 2005, and Bubblegum on Quinn’s highly anticipated album Write Your Name in Pink, out 16th September.

Read OUTinPerth’s 2021 interview with Quinn Christopherson.

