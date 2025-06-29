Thousands gather for Singapore’s annual Pink Dot celebration

Singaporeans gathered on Saturday in Hong Lim Park for the annual LGBTIQA+ rights celebration Pink Dot.

Just over three years on from a landmark legal change that saw homosexuality decriminalised in the former British colony, the island nation’s LGBTIQA+ community is going from strength to strength.

This year’s celebrations had the theme of ‘Different Stories, Same Love’ and focused on showing the similarities between LGBTIQA+ communities and the rest of society.

The event traditionally involves people gathering for a nighttime event and shining torches covered with pink cellophane into the sky to show support for the LGBTIQA+ communities. One big change the event has seen in recent years is local politician attending and showing their support.

Pink Dot 17 in Singapore.

Time Capsule sends a message to the future

The event included the sealing of a time capsule that is set to be open in 2050. Conceptualised by local designer Nicole Ho, it contains 60 objects from everyday items to cherished heirlooms, all transformed by memories of love.

Pink Dot spokesperson Clement Tan said the time capsule would be a message for Singaporeans in the future.

“This time capsule serves as a reminder of the love and resilience that has carried us this far. We want to send a message of hope to future Singaporeans: that all forms of love are valid and that our relationships should be celebrated equally.” Tan said.

Among the objects including in the capsule were a special ring, that remembers a partner who passed on and their love story spanning more than 20 years, a chest-binder passed from one person to another linking journeys of gender transformation, and a phone pouch that held the first phone for a counselling service launched nearly two decades ago.

“Each object within the capsule tells a different story, but they all contain the same message of love. Not all of us will be around when it’s opened 25 years from now, so we hope that the next generation knows this: that we are thinking of them, and that we are fighting for their future to be brighter than ours today.” Clement Tan said.

Among the items is a copy of Madonna’s 1992 Erotica album, which is Singapore had the track Did You Do It omitted from the release.

There’s also comic books with Singapore’s first LGBTIQA+ superheroes, a couples collection of IVF injections, vials and expired medications that were used to create their family, coasters from a couple’s wedding, a tiny lesbian flag, rainbow socks, a handmade drag headpiece, a fork and spoon, two made made chess queens, and so much more.

Take a look at everything in the time capsule.

Now it’s 17th year Pink Dot has grown each year to become an annual event of celebration

The event was originally created to draw attention to the lack of law reform in Singapore where colonial era British laws meant homosexuality was still illegal.

In 2022 after decades of campaigning the government finally removed the laws, while at the same time bringing in new laws to stop the progress of marriage equality.

While decriminalisation has progressed, the local LGBTIQA+ community is continuing to highlight ways the lives of Singaporeans can be improved.

Strict rules on protests in Singapore

Protests are only allowed in Singapore under strict rules. Speaker’s Corner in Hong Lim Park is the only space when speaking against the government is permitted. Over the years the Pink Dot movement has led the way in showing what a peaceful protest can achieve, but it faced increasing pressure from authorities as its popularity grew.

Originally the event was held in the evening with participants shining pink coloured torches into the night sky to create the ‘pink dot’. In recent year’s authorities have clamped down on the event only allowing it to be held during daylight hours, banning non-Singaporean citizen’s from attending, and stopping multi-national companies from sponsoring the event.

Organisers also faced huge fines if any of the strict rules are broken. Undeterred Pink Dot Singapore continued on finding innovative ways to continue to spread their message.

In 2023 they were allowed to once against hold the event in the evening, and shine torches into the night sky.

Over the years many different messages have been highlighted by the Pink Dot celebration. ‘Family’, ‘Ready’ and ‘Love’ has been featured, as well as calls to repeal 377A – the statute that made homosexual activity illegal.

Pink Dot messages through the years.

Head to the Pink Dot Facebook page to see amazing photos of the community event.